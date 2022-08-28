Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Cardi B's 4-Year-Old Sings To Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' In Instagram Video

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently took to her social media to share an adorable video of her daughter singing to Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance', reports 'People' magazine.

Cardi B And Daughter
Cardi B And Daughter IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 6:32 pm

In a video posted to the 'WAP' hitmaker's Instagram stories -- that has since been replaced with new clips -- Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari appears to request her mom play a specific song, to which Cardi, 29, replies "The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?"

According to 'People', Kulture, 4, proceeds to sing some words from 'Bad Romance', then gets a little shy as she gets to the "want your bad romance" portion. After her performance, Kulture asks in the video for the song again, saying "now put it!" with a big grin. "My baby so pretty," Cardi wrote on the post.

Cardi and husband Offset, 30, also share an 11-month-old son, Wave Set. Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

'People' adds that the Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter recently shared some snaps of her daughter's birthday festivities, where Cardi and her little one wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed bash.

"I got your back, your front and sides. BIG 4," Cardi captioned the photos.

