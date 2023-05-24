Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone Looks Oh-So-Gorgeous As She Mesmerises In A Wine-Red Velvet Dress At The ‘Kennedy’ Premiere

Sunny Leone raises the temperatures at the Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet as she turns up in a wine-red velvet dress at the premiere of her film ‘Kennedy’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. Doesn’t she look oh-so-sexy?

Updated: 24 May 2023 9:16 pm

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has been abuzz with captivating fashion moments, and Indian celebrities have been leaving their mark on the international stage. Among the stunning debutantes this year, Sunny Leone has mesmerized audiences with her ethereal presence and impeccable style.

Stepping onto the red carpet for Rapito's highly anticipated event, Sunny Leone donned a breathtaking wine-red velvet body-con dress that stole the show. Designed by the renowned fashion maestro Gemy Maalouf, the deep Ruby hue perfectly accentuated Sunny's allure, enhancing her every move and capturing the essence of timeless elegance.

Complementing her ensemble with dainty statement jewellery by the esteemed designer Helena Joy, Sunny Leone exuded confidence and grace, turning heads and commanding attention with her red-carpet moment.

The actress is proudly representing the only Indian film, ‘Kennedy’, which has been selected for a midnight screening by the esteemed Cannes jury, under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Before she departed for Cannes, Sunny Leone revealed a tantalizing teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into the captivating world of ‘Kennedy’, intensifying the excitement surrounding its silver screen release.

Sunny Leone's presence at Cannes continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike. With her undeniable fashion sense and striking red-carpet appearance, she has established herself as a true fashion icon.

