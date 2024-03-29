Camila Cabello Believes ‘Artistry’ Is More Important Than ‘Songs’

The 'Havana' hitmaker added: “I think before, and I love working with co-writers and I think it's really fun, but this time around I was like, I think the kind of projects that I want to make only works when there's no other co-writers, and when it's kind of just me honing in on the craft and really putting it on me, putting the writing part, the songwriting part on me, and really putting in that work every day of expanding my references and writing lyrics and ideas down every day."