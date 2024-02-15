BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung was enlisted by the military last year. The singer was jubilated when he was drafted to the military, and he went without batting an eyelid. Some of his other band members were also enlisted along with him. Now after being in the military for quite some time, he has shared a health update and it seems that BTS’ V has now gained almost 10 kgs of weight.

Yes, you read that right!