Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

BTS Member Suga's Spotify Profile Hacked, Hacker Posts Bhojpuri Song

Korean boy-band, BTS's member, Suga's Spotify was allegedly hacked and the hackers left a Bhojpuri track titles 'Suga Song' on his profile.

BTS Member Suga's Spotify Profile Hacked, Hacker Posts Bhojpuri Song
BTS Member Suga Instagram - @agustd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 11:34 pm

BTS, the Korean pop boy band, has a worldwide fan base, including Indians. After a small glitch on his Spotify profile, BTS member Suga's name was trending on top in India on Wednesday.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a seven member boy band which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The K-pop band has been nominated for the Grammys in the category of best pop duo/group performance for their English single 'Butter', which will be held on April 3 at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Related stories

BTS Announces Four New Shows In Las Vegas

BTS Member V Makes 'Full Recovery' From Covid-19

Jimin Of BTS Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery

Suga aka Min Yoongi's Spotify account was allegedly hacked, and the hackers left behind a Bhojpuri song, leading netizens to believe that the hacking was carried out by an Indian local. Suga's profile hacking sparked a heated debate on social media.

The song apparently was a Bhojpuri song on Lord Shiva.

While some were perplexed after discovering the strange track titled ‘Suga Song’ on a verified profile, others joked about how the singer would react if he found out about it.

Fans in large number, started commented on Twitter on the glitch. A user wrote, “Y’all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man’s account real quick this is embarrassing.”

Another Twitter user commented, “Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there.”

Many fan's also created memes out of the incident. 

BTS recently announced their new four day show at Las Vegas as a part pf their 'Permission To Dance on Stage' tour.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) BTS Army BTS Korean Wave South Korean Boy Band Spotify Suga Profile Hack Twitter Korean Pop Music
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ajith Kumar's Fan Attacked With Petrol Bomb Outside Theatre In Coimbatore

Ajith Kumar's Fan Attacked With Petrol Bomb Outside Theatre In Coimbatore

Arshad Warsi Deletes Meme On Russia-Ukraine Situation After Getting Trolled By Netizens

When 'Valimai' Star Ajith Kumar Made A Promise To Sridevi

'Ante Sundaraniki' Filmmakers Share Nani's Special First Look Video

Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor Reconcile After Five Years Of Separation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland