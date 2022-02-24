BTS Member Suga's Spotify Profile Hacked, Hacker Posts Bhojpuri Song

BTS, the Korean pop boy band, has a worldwide fan base, including Indians. After a small glitch on his Spotify profile, BTS member Suga's name was trending on top in India on Wednesday.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a seven member boy band which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The K-pop band has been nominated for the Grammys in the category of best pop duo/group performance for their English single 'Butter', which will be held on April 3 at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Suga aka Min Yoongi's Spotify account was allegedly hacked, and the hackers left behind a Bhojpuri song, leading netizens to believe that the hacking was carried out by an Indian local. Suga's profile hacking sparked a heated debate on social media.

The song apparently was a Bhojpuri song on Lord Shiva.

While some were perplexed after discovering the strange track titled ‘Suga Song’ on a verified profile, others joked about how the singer would react if he found out about it.

Fans in large number, started commented on Twitter on the glitch. A user wrote, “Y’all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man’s account real quick this is embarrassing.”

Another Twitter user commented, “Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there.”

Many fan's also created memes out of the incident.

Suga After visiting his Spotify profile and listening to "SUGA SONG" 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CrMXT0BscI — JUNGKOOK'S TING TING BALL⁷🦋 (@thvkoo7) February 23, 2022

imagine bts listening to that suga song sldjskjsks i can't —😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PGoGGSznCs — S⁷🧁• Help 📌 (@daebakxbangtang) February 23, 2022

BTS recently announced their new four day show at Las Vegas as a part pf their 'Permission To Dance on Stage' tour.