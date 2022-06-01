Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
BTS-Joe Biden Meeting: The Group Strikes Korean Finger Heart Pose With The US President

K-Pop group BTS met the US President Joe Biden on May 31 in the White House. Now, the pictures have surfaced from the meeting and fans are gushing over them.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 5:18 pm

South Korean pop band, BTS, met the US President, Joe Biden, on May 31. A picture from the meet featuring the band members and Biden has gone viral. In the photo, all BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, dressed in black suits are seen striking the popular Korean finger heart gesture with the president. 

BTS discussed about the anti-Asian hate crimes, asian inclusion and diversity during their meeting with the president at the James S Brady Briefing Room. The picture was shared by BTS’s choreographer but has now gained the attention of their fans. 

According to the Hindustan Times, one of the ARMYs commented, “So proud of BTS”, while another one called them ‘Pride of South Korea’. Another fan wrote, “I still can’t believe they made the President of the United States do the finger heart. So cute!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BTS also addressed the media at the White House and talked about their experience with anti-Asian hate and said that they have, “endured expletives without reason.” BTS leader, RM, said that it was an honour for the band to get a chance to discuss on such important issues. Member Suga said, “It's not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again,” added Jimin. Meanwhile, V said that, “We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.” The band also mentioned that they have been mocked for their appearances many times. 

BTS will unveil their new album, ‘Proof’ on June 10. They recently released the concept photos for the same. 

