Art & Entertainment

‘Bros’ Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff have Each Others’ Back In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Title Track

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s title track ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was dropped on Monday morning. It gives a sneak-peek into their “bromance” and shows about how they have each others’ back.

IANS
IANS

February 19, 2024

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Photo: YouTube
info-icon

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s title track ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was dropped on Monday morning. It gives a sneak-peek into their “bromance” and shows about how they have each others’ back.

The title track, which has the hook of the title track of 1998 film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has a unique spin and features over 100 dancers.

The line goes: “Bade Miyan toh bade miyan… Chote Miyan subhan allah.”

Then “Tere piche tera yaar khada,” another line from the track, talks about the bromance Akshay and Tiger share in the film.

Advertisement

Title song was Choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. It was composed in Dehradun. Lyrics is by Irshad Kamil.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani spills the beans on the creation process: "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is a visual spectacle that will enthrall the masses and the youth. Vishal Mishra has added a unique sound that is fresh and builds on the premise of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dancing to a foot tapping number.”

Advertisement

Jackky said that he wanted to create something cool that everyone will enjoy watching on the big screen.

He added: “This is popcorn entertainment at its best. The hookline of the song 'Tere piche tera yaar khada' is undeniably one of the catchiest melodies, leaving a lasting impression on music lovers."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ films.

Advertisement

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release on Eid.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement