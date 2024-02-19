‘Bros’ Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff have Each Others’ Back In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Title Track

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s title track ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was dropped on Monday morning. It gives a sneak-peek into their “bromance” and shows about how they have each others’ back.

The title track, which has the hook of the title track of 1998 film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has a unique spin and features over 100 dancers.