Brahmastra Becomes The First Indian Movie To Make It To Disney's Global Theatrical Release Slate

'Brahmastra' is much awaited movie this year. The film has made it even more worth it as it became the first ever Indian movie to have global release under the Disney Studios banner.

Updated: 07 May 2022 2:38 pm

Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ has been in the talks for many reasons. The epic drama is in for never-before-seen visuals with a great cast. Now the film has added yet another reason to the list, according to koimoi. 

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the trilogy’s part one titled, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ to its global theatrical release slate. It marks the first ever Indian movie to make it there. The simple meaning of this is that the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mount Roy will release worldwide on September 9. 

The motion picture of this huge scale magus opus has been released. Additionally, the teaser of a romantic song of Kapoor and Bhatt from the film, ‘Kesariya’ is also out. Both the things have added in the excitement for the film and is receiving positive reaction from fans. 

‘Brahmastra’ is joined by ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and many more to release under the Disney studio banner in 2022.

‘Brahmastra’ is produced by Fox Star Studios, which is owned by Walk Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

