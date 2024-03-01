Back in December, Martis had penned a long note and called out the makers of ‘Fighter’ for not crediting him. He wrote, “My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22 years since we have been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also worldwide. I have shared so many reels of aspiring dancers and the ones who love to dance to the songs we have choreographed. But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names.”