Bosco Martis has been the brains behind the catchy dance moves in multiple hit sons. The choreographer has choreographed some of the most dance-worthy songs in Bollywood. In a recent interview, he opened up about not getting credit for two songs in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ – ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ and ‘Sher Khul Gaye.’
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bosco Martis opened up about not being credited for these two hit songs. He revealed how he had taken to social media to express his disappointment and also talked about Siddharth Anand’s reaction to the post. Martis said that the director had mentioned his name on Instagram, but he felt that was insufficient. He recalled how he has choreographed over 75 films along with Caesar. He mentioned that maybe the director did not feel it was necessary to raise his voice, but he firmly felt so.
Martis revealed that he had informed Anand before he took to social media to express his frustration. The director told him that the studio only picked a few names to be reflected on the poster. While he understood where Anand was coming from, Martis believed that he should raise his voice.
Back in December, Martis had penned a long note and called out the makers of ‘Fighter’ for not crediting him. He wrote, “My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22 years since we have been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also worldwide. I have shared so many reels of aspiring dancers and the ones who love to dance to the songs we have choreographed. But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names.”