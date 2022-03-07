Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Boney Kapoor: The World That The South Indian Makers Create Is Accepted, Liked By Most

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor called out Bollywood films for having lost with making larger than life movies.

Boney Kapoor: The World That The South Indian Makers Create Is Accepted, Liked By Most
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor Instagram - @boney.kapoor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 7:30 pm

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about the varsity of content the south industry has to offer whereas the Bollywood industry has lost its contact with making larger-than-life movies. Kapoor is now eager to collaborate with more south Indian filmmakers and actors actively.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kapoor recalled one of the incidents from the sets of 2009 film ‘Wanted’. He said, “During one particular sequence in Wanted, where Salman (Khan) is bashing 16 people, I went up to Prabhu Deva and action director Vijayan, and asked them how he is fighting so many people and he has no sweat on his face, he doesn’t get hurt. They tell me that our heroes don’t get hurt, our heroes don’t sweat, and therefore they are heroes.”

The ’Valimai’ producer then emphasized upon how the south Indian industry earns much more profits than the Bollywood industry.

Related stories

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Anshula Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

He added, “South industry believes in heroes, and also content wise, they have been richer. In Mumbai, we have only two to three producers who are successful but they have not even made a fraction of money what South producers have made.”

Kapoor went on to compare Bollywood movies to fast food whereas South movies were a wholesome Thali. 

He said, “Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonalds, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken. It is a mix of everything. That is what the audience wants, a bit of everything, and everything should gel together. The world that the South Indian makers create is something accepted and liked by most”

Boney previously claimed in an interview with Indian Express that the recent success of south Indian films in the Hindi belt was a long time in the making because many Hindi dubbed films were already big hits on satellite.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Boney Kapoor Valimai Bollywood Tolly­wood South Indian Movies Big Budget Films Interview Wanted Salmaan Khan Ajith Kumar Boney Kapoor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan