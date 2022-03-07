Boney Kapoor: The World That The South Indian Makers Create Is Accepted, Liked By Most

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about the varsity of content the south industry has to offer whereas the Bollywood industry has lost its contact with making larger-than-life movies. Kapoor is now eager to collaborate with more south Indian filmmakers and actors actively.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kapoor recalled one of the incidents from the sets of 2009 film ‘Wanted’. He said, “During one particular sequence in Wanted, where Salman (Khan) is bashing 16 people, I went up to Prabhu Deva and action director Vijayan, and asked them how he is fighting so many people and he has no sweat on his face, he doesn’t get hurt. They tell me that our heroes don’t get hurt, our heroes don’t sweat, and therefore they are heroes.”

The ’Valimai’ producer then emphasized upon how the south Indian industry earns much more profits than the Bollywood industry.

He added, “South industry believes in heroes, and also content wise, they have been richer. In Mumbai, we have only two to three producers who are successful but they have not even made a fraction of money what South producers have made.”

Kapoor went on to compare Bollywood movies to fast food whereas South movies were a wholesome Thali.

He said, “Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonalds, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken. It is a mix of everything. That is what the audience wants, a bit of everything, and everything should gel together. The world that the South Indian makers create is something accepted and liked by most”

Boney previously claimed in an interview with Indian Express that the recent success of south Indian films in the Hindi belt was a long time in the making because many Hindi dubbed films were already big hits on satellite.

