Johar is hopeful that the industry will be able to do more business in the upcoming quarters. He added, ''This quarter we had Fighter which was somewhat decent, and the standout release was Article 370 and Shaitaan and to some extent Kung Fu Panda 4 (Hindi) which did decently well. In the last few days, Crew has taken a good start and even Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Hindi) is doing well. So, I really hope that eventually whatever loss we had in the first quarter, we catch up in the forthcoming quarters.''