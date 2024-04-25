Channing Tatum is all set to star in his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz’s twisted dark thriller, ‘Blink Twice’. One look at the film, and it gives you a strange feeling like you’re watching a sequel to ‘Get Out’, as the craziness level of the characters is quite similar, and the premise too seems to be on familiar grounds.
Considering this is her first step into direction, a lot is expected from Zoe Kravitz in ‘Blink Twice’. Check out the trailer right here:
What’s so wacky about the film is that it starts off with a rugged-looking Channing Tatum, which is not something we get to see every day. Also, the opening line, “Everybody’s dead” and bam! You’re taken to the beginning of how they reached to that point. The story seems to revolve around two friends who someone end up at a billionaire’s party and subsequently get invited to an overnight out-of-town even-bigger party at the billionaire’s private island. While they’re excited to be among such high-society people, the two friends also keep making funny jokes about them having being kidnapped for some devil-feeding ritual, where they’re the fodder for the devil. What happens next is that a seemingly normal party somehow starts turning into a crazy overstretch where you don’t have your phones with you, are high on some sort of dope and are not just imagining things but those things actually start happening in real. Now you’re left confused as to what’s happening. Are you in a dream? Or are you high or what’s the scene?
Well, we’ll have to wait till August 23 to know more, as that’s when the film hits theatres.
The way the trailer ends with one of the women telling someone at the part to blink twice if they’re in some sort of trouble, gives you an indication that indeed some sort of trouble is going to befall on them all.
Besides Channing Tatum, ‘Blink Twice’ also stars Naomie Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Liz Caribel, Christian Slater, and Simon Rex.
Are you excited for ‘Blink Twice’? Share your thoughts with us.