What’s so wacky about the film is that it starts off with a rugged-looking Channing Tatum, which is not something we get to see every day. Also, the opening line, “Everybody’s dead” and bam! You’re taken to the beginning of how they reached to that point. The story seems to revolve around two friends who someone end up at a billionaire’s party and subsequently get invited to an overnight out-of-town even-bigger party at the billionaire’s private island. While they’re excited to be among such high-society people, the two friends also keep making funny jokes about them having being kidnapped for some devil-feeding ritual, where they’re the fodder for the devil. What happens next is that a seemingly normal party somehow starts turning into a crazy overstretch where you don’t have your phones with you, are high on some sort of dope and are not just imagining things but those things actually start happening in real. Now you’re left confused as to what’s happening. Are you in a dream? Or are you high or what’s the scene?