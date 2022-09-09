Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower Is All About ‘Some Loving And Eating’; Check Out Pictures Of The Mommy-To-Be

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child together. Now before they bring their first bundle of joy to their homes, the two celebrated Bipasha’s baby shower and we must say, the mom-to-be looked stunning during the ceremony, hosted on September 8.

She was accompanied by her mother, sister, other family members, and of course, husband Karan. Bipasha shared a series of photos on her Instagram from her baby shower ceremony.

In one of the photos, she mentioned the baby shower ceremony, also known as shaad in Bengali. The actress opted for a magenta saree and wore traditional jewellery to amp her look. Her pregnancy glow radiated happiness ahead of her first child’s welcome.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, earlier last month, the 43-year-old shared a motley of pictures from her pregnancy shoot, making the announcement of their baby. She captioned the images, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

She added, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga."

Bipasha met Karan on the sets of 2015 film ‘Alone’, and they got married on April 31, 2016.