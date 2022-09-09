Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower Is All About ‘Some Loving And Eating’; Check Out Pictures Of The Mommy-To-Be

Last month, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

Bipasha Basu's baby shower
Bipasha Basu's baby shower Instagran

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:35 pm

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child together. Now before they bring their first bundle of joy to their homes, the two celebrated Bipasha’s baby shower and we must say, the mom-to-be looked stunning during the ceremony, hosted on September 8. 

She was accompanied by her mother, sister, other family members, and of course, husband Karan. Bipasha shared a series of photos on her Instagram from her baby shower ceremony.

In one of the photos, she mentioned the baby shower ceremony, also known as shaad in Bengali. The actress opted for a magenta saree and wore traditional jewellery to amp her look. Her pregnancy glow radiated happiness ahead of her first child’s welcome.

Check out the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Related stories

Pregnant Bipasha Basu Reacts On Trolls Attacking Her For Maternity Shoot: 'I Still Want To Flaunt It'

Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu On Having A Baby With Karan Singh Grover: I Always Had Faith We Will, And It Happened

Meet Ananya Jain, Fashion Designer Who Is Busy Finalizing Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu’s Maternity Outfits

Meanwhile, earlier last month, the 43-year-old shared a motley of pictures from her pregnancy shoot, making the announcement of their baby. She captioned the images, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

She added, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga."

Bipasha met Karan on the sets of 2015 film ‘Alone’, and they got married on April 31, 2016.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bipasha Basu Bipasha Basu Pregnancy Karan Singh Grover Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Couples Bollywood Actors Bollywood Songs Baby Shower Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  