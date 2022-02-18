Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau Granted Bail By Mumbai's Sessions Court In Connection To Students' Protest

In connection with students' protests over online exams, Bigg Boss fame Vikas Fhatak, commonly known as Hindustani Bhau, was granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court.

ANI tweeted today (February 17), "Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station: Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Hindustani Bhau."

Bhau was detained on suspicion of 'inciting students to protest against offline exams.' In the midst of the pandemic, a group of them assembled in Mumbai and Nagpur to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12. Fhatak posted videos on social media in favour of the students' demands. He also encouraged students to demonstrate outside Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's home, and he joined them there.

This outrage led to his arrest by the Dharavi Police. Back then ANI tweeted, "Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others (sic)."

Another tweet on their handle read, "Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act."