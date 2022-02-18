Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau Granted Bail By Mumbai's Sessions Court In Connection To Students' Protest

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau was granted bail by Mumbai's Sessions Court. Fhatak had earlier posted videos on social media in students' favour.

Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau Granted Bail By Mumbai's Sessions Court In Connection To Students' Protest
Vikas Fhatak Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:54 pm

In connection with students' protests over online exams, Bigg Boss fame Vikas Fhatak, commonly known as Hindustani Bhau, was granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court.

ANI tweeted today (February 17), "Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station: Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Hindustani Bhau."

Related stories

Ekta Kapoor Reacts To People Comparing 'Lock Upp' To Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Fire On 'Bigg Boss' Set In Mumbai; None Hurt

'Bigg Boss 15' Winner Tejasswi Prakash Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra

Bhau was detained on suspicion of 'inciting students to protest against offline exams.' In the midst of the pandemic, a group of them assembled in Mumbai and Nagpur to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12. Fhatak posted videos on social media in favour of the students' demands. He also encouraged students to demonstrate outside Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's home, and he joined them there.

This outrage led to his arrest by the Dharavi Police. Back then ANI tweeted, "Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others (sic)."

Another tweet on their handle read, "Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss Hindustani Bhau Vikas Fhatak Online Exams Students
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi To Be Chief Guests At 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Trailer Launch

Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi To Be Chief Guests At 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Trailer Launch

'Kyun Ho Gaya Na' Child Artist Riya Bajaj Is Content With Being A Celebrity Photographer

Shama Sikander To Marry Beau James Milliron in March

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Tie The Knot

'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer: Filmmakers Trolled For Copying Viral Memes In The Movie

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases