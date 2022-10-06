Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, Shalin Bhanot Compete With Each Other For Captainship

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant and 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actress Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, who became the captain of the house on the first day, has failed to manage the things inside the house. Now, Bigg Boss wants her to step down from her position.



Bigg Boss said that he's disappointed with the rules of the house being broken repeatedly under her captainship. However, he gave her a chance to save her position by throwing a challenge and announced that the first person to ring the gong in the garden area will qualify as a contender for captaincy.



But before he could finish the sentence, contestant and actor Shalin Bhanot struck the gong. This made Nimrit upset as he didn't wait for her. After being friends on the show, will differences crop up between the two? Only time will tell.



Bigg Boss gave another challenge and asked them to pose by balancing the baskets on their heads. The rest of the housemates were asked to fill items into the basket of the contender they wished to overthrow. Whoeverped dropped the basket would lose the game and the winner will become the captain.



Furthermore, Bigg Boss also gave chances to the nominees including Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig and Archana Gautam to save themselves from eviction.



Like Gori Nagori has to entertain the other contestants with her dance moves and also convince them to shake a leg with her and if she becomes successful she can withdraw one name from the nomination list and save from getting evicted.



While on the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan felt being sidelined by other housemates and she broke down. 'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

