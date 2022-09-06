Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan: A Woman Is Always The Head Of A Family

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Good Bye', shared how women in society in households play a crucial role.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 3:51 pm

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Good Bye', shared how women in society in households play a crucial role.

The 'Baghban' actor who played 'head of the family' in that film, said that in reality "a woman is the head of the family".

Elaborating on the same during the trailer launch of 'Good Bye', he said, "Family is the most important part of a person's life. Whenever you're alone, your family comes to the rescue. People feel that men do all the hardwork and run the house but, in reality the head of any family is always a woman."

Adding further, he highlighted the role of men and women in household and how women do more toiling work.

He added, "For a major part of our society, men just work and come back home and rest. Women on the other hand, make the house, they run the show. And in homes where women do full-time job they put extra efforts after their office work hours as they look after the entire family."

"Men just play the supporting character, in a way", the senior actor concluded.

'Good Bye', which also stars Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. Directed by Vikas Bahl of 'Queen' fame, 'Good Bye' is set to arrive in cinemas on October 7.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Goodbye Film Amitabh Bachchan Baghban Family Drama Head Of The Family Actor/Actress Trailer Launch Event Indian Cinema
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro