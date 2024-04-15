'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit To Have A Dance Face-Off On 'Ami Je Tomar'-Report

Actress Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is returning to the franchise after 17 years. She will reprise her iconic role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan in the lead. As per reports, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit. The shoot of the film has already started and Kartik is currently in Kolkata. Recently, he shared pics from the city in his get-up of Rooh baba. As per the latest report, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will have a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.