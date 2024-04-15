'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit To Have A Dance Face-Off On 'Ami Je Tomar'-Report

Actress Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is returning to the franchise after 17 years. She will reprise her iconic role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan in the lead. As per reports, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit. The shoot of the film has already started and Kartik is currently in Kolkata. Recently, he shared pics from the city in his get-up of Rooh baba. As per the latest report, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will have a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.
A source told Pinkvilla, “Both Vidya and Madhuri stand for grace and the makers are planning to capitalize on their aura with a special dance number in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a fresh rendition of Ami Je Tomar to be picturized on Vidya and Madhuri. The modalities of shooting the song are being figured out but if everything goes as planned, the team is aiming to shoot for this special dance number in the coming month".
Advertisement
The source added, ''It’s a song that appears at a key juncture of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is being designed keeping all key characters in mind. While Vidya Balan is sure to lead this song with her presence, the makers are discussing the possibilities of having a segment of face-off with Madhuri. A final call on this will be taken shortly, but there is excitement for this unique move, which will create even more excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3''.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. The original starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It released in 2007. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was helmed by Anees Bazmee. It hit the theatres in 2022. Both were blockbusters.