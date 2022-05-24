Tuesday, May 24, 2022
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Collects Rs.10.75 Crores On Monday at the Box Office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Estimate Day 4: Collects Rs.10.75 Crores
Trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 PTI Photo

Updated: 24 May 2022 1:06 pm

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is performing well at theatres with the film's box office takings barely dropping on Monday. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has grossed between Rs. 10.50 and Rs. 11.25 crores on Monday, bringing the four-day total to Rs. 67 crores. 

On Monday, there was a drop of around 20%, owing to lower ticket prices at national multiplex chains, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

In terms of attendance, there is a slight decrease in ticket sales compared to Friday. 

Mumbai and Gujarat have flocked to see ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, indicating that the film will not be slowing down at the box office anytime soon.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s' first week is expected to be in the range of Rs. 90 crore, putting the film in the Rs. 100 crore club on its ninth day. This Anees Bazee directorial is expected to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark and finish around the Rs. 175 crore mark, based on current trends.

This film has been owned by the family audience, and this segment of the audience will give the film a long run at the box office. 

