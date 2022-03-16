Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Bhavana Menon Announces Her Comeback In Malayalam Films

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon took to her Instagram to share a poster of her comeback film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn'. The Malayalam film is written and directed by filmmaker Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf.

Malayalam Actress Bhavana Menon Instagram - @bhavzmenon

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 8:18 pm

Actress Bhavana Menon announced her comeback film, ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’, on Wednesday (March 16). The Malayalam film, written and directed by Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, also stars actor Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role.

Menon also shared the film's poster, which depicts a graphical representation of a young girl surrounded by everything she cherishes in her life.

After being sexually assaulted in 2017, the actress ceased acting in Malayalam films.

According to Indian Express, in a recent interview, the actress discussed her mental struggles as she tried to cope with the attack. She also discussed her ongoing fight for justice and her efforts to move on with her life.

In the interview, Menon said that she chose not to act in Malayalam films for the past five years despite receiving film offers from friends and well-wishers.

She said, “After the incident, many offered me work and insisted I come back to work. Aashiq Abu, Prithviraj, Jayasurya and others offered me work but I turned down the work because I couldn’t come back to this industry and worked as if nothing happened. I was not in the right set of mind. I worked in other language films. Now, I have also started listening to Malayalam scripts.”

In January, the actress broke her silence on the assault case involving actor Dileep in a lengthy Instagram post, and she received unending support from the Malayalam film community, including superstars such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and others.

