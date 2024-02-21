Martin Scorsese has been one of the most popular directors of all time. There is hardly any award that he hasn’t won for his life’s work in cinema. He has now been awarded the honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place from February 15 to February 25.

The legendary filmmaker was awarded for his lifetime of cinematic achievements. To join the celebration of Martin Scorsese’s illustrious career at the Berlinale, stars like Sharon Stone joined in. His daughter Francesca Scorsese also graced the red carpet.

Here’s taking a glance at Martin Scorsese getting the honorary Golden Bear at The Berlinale: