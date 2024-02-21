Art & Entertainment

Berlin International Film Festival: Martin Scorsese Receives Honorary Golden Bear For His Life’s Work - View Pics

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is honoured with the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for his lifetime of cinematic achievements. Join the celebration of Scorsese's illustrious career at the Berlinale, where stars like Sharon Stone grace the red carpet.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 21, 2024

Martin Scorsese Sebastian Gollnow

Martin Scorsese has been one of the most popular directors of all time. There is hardly any award that he hasn’t won for his life’s work in cinema. He has now been awarded the honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place from February 15 to February 25.

The legendary filmmaker was awarded for his lifetime of cinematic achievements. To join the celebration of Martin Scorsese’s illustrious career at the Berlinale, stars like Sharon Stone joined in. His daughter Francesca Scorsese also graced the red carpet.

Here’s taking a glance at Martin Scorsese getting the honorary Golden Bear at The Berlinale:

1/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Sebastian Gollnow

US director Martin Scorsese holds the award during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany. The US director receives the award for his lifetime achievement.

2/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Sebastian Christoph Gollnow

US director Martin Scorsese, left, stands next to Wim Wenders, during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement
3/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Sebastian Christoph Gollnow

US director Martin Scorsese accepts the award during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement
4/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Hannes P. Albert

US director Martin Scorsese, left, stands next to Wim Wenders, during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement
5/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Markus Schreiber

Actress Sharon Stone arrives on the red carpet for the Martin Scorsese Honorary Golden Bear ceremony, at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Advertisement
6/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Britta Pedersen

Karoline Herfurth attends the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin.

7/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Britta Pedersen

Wim Wenders and his wife Donata Wenders attend the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale, in Berlin.

8/8
Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival Britta Pedersen

Francesca Scorsese, daughter of US director Martin Scorsese, attends the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement