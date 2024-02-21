Martin Scorsese has been one of the most popular directors of all time. There is hardly any award that he hasn’t won for his life’s work in cinema. He has now been awarded the honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place from February 15 to February 25.
The legendary filmmaker was awarded for his lifetime of cinematic achievements. To join the celebration of Martin Scorsese’s illustrious career at the Berlinale, stars like Sharon Stone joined in. His daughter Francesca Scorsese also graced the red carpet.
Here’s taking a glance at Martin Scorsese getting the honorary Golden Bear at The Berlinale:
US director Martin Scorsese holds the award during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany. The US director receives the award for his lifetime achievement.
US director Martin Scorsese, left, stands next to Wim Wenders, during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.
US director Martin Scorsese accepts the award during the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.
Actress Sharon Stone arrives on the red carpet for the Martin Scorsese Honorary Golden Bear ceremony, at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Karoline Herfurth attends the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin.
Wim Wenders and his wife Donata Wenders attend the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale, in Berlin.
Francesca Scorsese, daughter of US director Martin Scorsese, attends the presentation of the Honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlinale in Berlin, Germany.