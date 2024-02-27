Bengali Musician Anupam Roy Set To Tie The Knot With Singer Prashmita Paul On THIS Date

Bengali singer-composer Anupam Roy is all set to tie the knot with fellow musician Prashmita Paul on Saturday, March 2 in the beautiful city of Kolkata. The couple will solemnize their marriage in a legal ceremony in the presence of only their families and close friends. While they have been acquainted with each other for a very long time now, their romantic relationship officially blossomed only a year ago.
Since they both belong to the music industry, Anupam and Prashmita share a longstanding professional relationship. In fact, it’s said that the first time they met each other was in a recording studio. Last year, Prashmita was even seen at Anupam’s birthday bash with some of his close friends, from where speculations about a romantic connection between them sparked. Almost a year later, the two have chosen to commence a new chapter hand-in-hand.
In an interview with Sangbad Pratidin, Prashmita shared that Anupam’s fame and popularity never influenced their relationship. Labelling him a ‘good-hearted person,’ the singer mentioned that there wasn’t any formal proposal. Instead, they mutually understood their feelings for each other, and both families were very supportive in their decision to get married. She further stated that the wedding date had been decided by the two families together.
For Anupam, maybe third time’s a charm, as this matrimony would be his third. Following the end of his first marriage, the singer found love again with Piya Chakraborty, and they tied the knot in 2015. However, after six years of they announced their separation in 2021. Around that time, there were speculations suggesting the involvement of a third person as a possible reason for why they decided to end their marriage. After their divorce, Anupam shared with Etimes that he approaches relationships with a serious mindset, and is ‘open’ to having one.
Professionally, Roy is a singer-composer-lyricist. His versatility and talent has spanned genres. Some of his most renowned and loved works include ‘Amake Amar Moto Thakte Dao,’ ‘Beche Thakar Gaan,’ ‘Ekhon Onek Raat,’ and ‘Jouney Song’ from the Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Piku,’ among many others. Prashmita, on the other hand, has lent her voice to songs like ‘Shona Bondhu,’ ‘Mon Amaar,’ ‘Hote Paare Na,’ and many more.