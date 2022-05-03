Benedict Wong Proposes A Disney+ Collaboration With Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds

Benedict Wong, the actor of ‘Doctor Strange’, has proposed a crossover with Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds from the ‘Spider-Man’ films.

According to a report by Heroic Hollywood, it was shown in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds had some magic in him because he was able to operate ‘Doctor Strange’s Sling Ring. When Wong spoke with Amon Warmann on the Fade to Black podcast, he said that he had pitched a Disney Plus series with Wong training Ned.

“Well look, hey, I’ll just have to wait for the Wong-tourage to kind of make the placards, they’re rioting in the streets now. Hey, what do we say? It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? I’d certainly be up for it, definitely. Where’d we go with that? We could go anywhere. So far, we always have Wong go through a portal and we don’t know what happened for the last 5 years so maybe there’s a [story] in it. Yeah, like a 5-year series. And some, they [Marvel Studios] do it so well. I’d quite like the idea of the sorcerer and the apprentice with Ned as my apprentice. Obviously, he’s got a few of the old portal skills.”

With Marvel Studios undertaking so many collaborations in the MCU, one with Wong and Batalon's Ned isn't out of the question. In the comics, Batalon's Ned Leeds famously transforms into the Hobgoblin, so perhaps a Disney Plus series could delve into that aspect of comic book history as well.

Wong will next appear in 'Doctor Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness'. The MCU opens the Multiverse and pushes its bounds to new heights. Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange as he crosses the mind-bending and deadly various worlds of the Multiverse with the assistance of both old and new mystical allies to fight a strange new opponent is what the storyline of this will be all about.

The film stars actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, and Patrick Stewart and is directed by filmmaker Sam Raimi from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron.

‘Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness’ will be released in cinemas on May 6.