Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor Reconcile After Five Years Of Separation

Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have reconciled after a nearly five-year separation. Stiller and Taylor, both 50, have two children: Ella Olivia, 19, and 16-years-old Quinlin Dempsey.

Stiller told Esquire magazine that he and Taylor decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their kids during the early days of the pandemic because it would be the only way he could see them during the lockdown.

The 56-years old filmmaker said, “Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

When asked how his relationship with the star of "The Brady Bunch" has progressed over the last two years, he said he respects the ways they are similar and different.

"And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you.”

"Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you'," the 'Meet the Parents' star added.

Despite announcing their separation in 2017, the couple continued to support one another and their family in public, attending events with their children and, according to People magazine, holding hands during an outing to see the 'Pretty Woman' musical in 2018.