Bellamkonda Ganesh's 'Swathi Muthyam' To Release on August 13

Actor Bellamkonda Ganesh's upcoming Telugu film, 'Swathi Muthyam' is directed by Lakshman K Krishna.

Actor Bellamkonda Ganesh will make his acting debut with 'Swathi Muthyam'. Instagram/ganeshbellamkonda

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:26 pm

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Ganesh will be seen making his acting debut with the family entertainer 'Swathi Muthyam'. The actor, who is the younger brother of actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and son of well known producer Bellamkonda Suresh, will be seen in theatres on August 13 this year. 

The film’s first glimpse was unveiled on the festival of Sankranti in January this year and got a positive response from fans. 

The announcement of the film's release date was made on Tuesday (June 14) with an announcement poster. In this new poster, Bellamkonda and Varsha Bollamma are seen enjoying their bike ride together.

The movie is directed by  Lakshman K Krishna and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

The film's cinematographer is Suryaa whereas Mahati Swara Sagar scored music for the movie. Navin Nooli is the editor, while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Meanwhile, his elder brother Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will soon be making his Hindi debut with the remake of Telugu film 'Chhatrapthi'. Besides this, he also has Telugu film 'Stuartpuram Donga', which has been announced and is still in the production stage.

