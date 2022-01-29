Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Besides Mouni Roy, Here Are Five Other Recent Celeb Weddings And Their Best Moments

With the Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding done right, here are some of the best moments from five recent celebrity weddings.

Best Moments From Five Recent Celebrity Weddings - Instagram

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 1:02 am

Weddings are a big affair in India. It draws even more attention when people’s favourite celebrities tie the knot. Actress Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with her boyfriend and businessman Suraj Nambiar. The couple’s wedding has been doing rounds all over social media.

With the Roy and Nambiar wedding done right, here are the best moments from five recent celebrity weddings.

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 last year. The wedding was an intimate affair at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by 120 guests including the friends and families of the couple. The wedding was dreamy and fans were very happy congratulating the couple. Kaushal and Kaif shared their wedding pictures on Instagram which garnered a lot of attention.

The couple looked dreamy in these pictures of their Haldi ceremony. Both of them can be seen coloured in the yellow colour and enjoying with their families. Fans loved the chemistry between the couple which was evident in the pictures.

Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande got married to her long-time beau businessman Vicky Jain on December 14 last year. The wedding was a lavish 3-days ceremony and was attended by a lot of celebrities. Lokhande took to social media to share several photos of herself and Jain from their various ceremonies.

Lokhande shared the pictures of her Haldi ceremony on her Instagram. The actress looks beautiful and happy in the picture. The couple can be seen posing together. Lokhande can be seen sitting in the pictures while her loved ones put Haldi on her.

Yami Gautam - Aditya Dhar

Many people were surprised when actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced their wedding in a private ceremony. The wedding drew attention due to its intimacy in the presence of only 20 family members, without the typical Bollywood glitz and glamour. The ceremonies took place in Gautam’s home-state Himachal Pradesh in June 2021. The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of their wedding.

Gautam, with this picture, revealed to her fans about her and Dhar's intimate wedding. The couple looked lovely together performing the wedding ceremony rites and looking at each other with love.

Rajkummar Rao - Patralekhaa

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh after dating for over a decade. The couple shared pictures of the ceremonies on their social media. Fans and friends showered the couple with best wishes and blessings.

Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding seemed no short of a fairy tale to their fans. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding hands and posing together. Both of them look extremely happy.

Mohit Raina – Aditi Sharma

Actor Mohit Raina took fans to surprise with his unexpected and secret wedding to Aditi Sharma. On New Year's Day, he posted photos from his wedding to social media. Fans were surprised because the actor had never spoken publicly about his relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

In this picture shared by Raina, the couple can be seen posing happily in their wedding ensembles. The pictures also show the couple taking their Pheras while holding each others' hands.

