Bappi Lahiri Funeral: Family And Friends Bid Goodbye To The Legendary Composer

Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the age of 69. On Thursday, he was cremated at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium. Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were set on fire by his son Bappa Lahiri, who returned from Los Angeles with his wife in the early hours of Thursday.

Among those who attended the famous singer-composer's last rituals were Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh.

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised for over a month at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He had just been released from the hospital when he was re-admitted due to health concerns. On Tuesday, he breathed his last.

The truck carrying Bappi Lahiri's body was observed leaving the house. It was totally decked up in flowers and had a large portrait of him. Roses were also draped around the coffin.

Bappi Lahiri's funeral was held at Pawan Hans Crematorium. A flower-adorned vehicle arrived to transport his lifeless remains to the Crematory. Fans were able to pay their final respects to the legend.

Several other pictures from the funeral are going around on social media, have a look at them:

On Wednesday, representatives of the Hindi cinema and music world, including Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, composer Lalit Pandit, Padmini Kolhapure her sister Shivangi, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, paid a visit to Bappi Lahiri's home.

Bappi Lahiri's wife Chitrani, son Bappa, daughter Rema, and their families survive him. Bappi Lahiri was most recognised for her performances in films like as 'Chalte Chalte,' 'Disco Dancer,' and 'Sharaabi,' to mention a few. His most recent Bollywood song, 'Bhankas,' was written for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3,' starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The renowned singer also made an appearance as a guest on an episode of the latest season of the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 15.'