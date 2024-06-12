Badshah Calls Himself 'Rapper Union'; Karan Aujla Talks About Working With Tiger In 'Sheikh'

The makers, on Wednesday, dropped the promo of the upcoming episode, and it promises "music and madness." In the clip, we can see the host of the chat show, Kapil Sharma asking Karan: "In the music video of the song, 'Sheikh', Karan had worked with a real tiger. Weren't you afraid of that?" Karan replied: "I was scared, but I was ready to jump." Listening to this, Kapil said: "Did you think you could outrun it?" Badshah continued the conversation: "Even I was terrified at first," to which Kapil jokingly said: "Moreover, your leg piece is meaty," leaving the guests and the audience in splits.