Art & Entertainment

Badshah Calls Himself 'Rapper Union'; Karan Aujla Talks About Working With Tiger In 'Sheikh'

The new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS) is all set to welcome global music sensations-- Indian rappers Badshah, Divine and Karan Aulja.

Badshah
Badshah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS) is all set to welcome global music sensations-- Indian rappers Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla.

The makers, on Wednesday, dropped the promo of the upcoming episode, and it promises "music and madness." In the clip, we can see the host of the chat show, Kapil Sharma asking Karan: "In the music video of the song, 'Sheikh', Karan had worked with a real tiger. Weren't you afraid of that?" Karan replied: "I was scared, but I was ready to jump." Listening to this, Kapil said: "Did you think you could outrun it?" Badshah continued the conversation: "Even I was terrified at first," to which Kapil jokingly said: "Moreover, your leg piece is meaty," leaving the guests and the audience in splits.

Kapil went on to say: "The raps of Divine have unique titles like 'Remand', 'Punya Paap', 'Gunehgar', 'Gully Gang'... So, did you bring your writer from 'Tihar Jail'?" The video then shows the rappers crooning 'Saturday Dubai Di Trip'. Kapil further asks Badshah: "Sir, your fans do love you. Has anyone ever requested a photo at a weird place?" Badshah commented on this: "At the toilet." Karan added to Badshah's reply candidly: "Please be careful about how you point the camera." The snippet also shows Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda in the avatar of Donald Trump, and Kim Jong Un respectively.

Kapil then asks Badshah: "Tell me something. You took up the name 'Badshah'. Do you first contact the rapper union? What if you took the name 'Badshah', and later four more people from Malad with the same name emerged?" Badshah replied: "Paaji, I am the rapper union now." The video is captioned: "Kaam 25 ho ya 50 sab chod do, because this Saturday, rap industry ke kohinoors Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla aa rahe hai stage par aag lagane." The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fire, Explosion At Chemical Factory In Dombivli MIDC; No Casualties
  2. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  3. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
  4. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  5. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Injured As Fresh Encounter Erupts In Doda District; 3rd Attack In 24 Hours
Entertainment News
  1. Celine Dion Says She Went From 2 Mg To Fatal 90 Mg Of Valium During Health Struggles
  2. ‘Lake George’: Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Jeffrey Reiner And Others Attend The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Karan Johar Says If Content Is King, Writers Are Emperors
  4. Badshah Calls Himself 'Rapper Union'; Karan Aujla Talks About Working With Tiger In 'Sheikh'
  5. Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA And Others Rock The Festival Line Up – View Pics
Sports News
  1. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Netravalkar Makes The New Ball Talk To Slightly Shift Pressure
  2. India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4
  3. South Africa Ready For World-Class India, Says Laura Wolvaardt
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Match?
  5. England Vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  2. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  3. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River, Says President
  4. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  5. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka