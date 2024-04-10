‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ Trailer Review: Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Promise Another Hard-Hitting Family Drama

Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are back on the producer’s chair for their next venture, ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’. The trailer of the show was released a little while ago and it is already starting to create a buzz on social media as the next best thing coming from the couple. After all, they’ve a proved track record of shows like ‘Udaariyaan’, which crossed over 1000 episodes. Then there was the chartbuster hit song ‘Ve Haaniyaan’, which has been on the top 10 trending lists ever since it was released. The film that they produced ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ also ended up bringing in big moolah for the producer duo.
Now, will ‘Badal Mein Paon Hai’ end up being the next feather on their illustrious cap? After all the name of the show has been lifted from the popular song from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’. Check out the trailer right here:
The show, which will air on Sony SAB, promises to be another family drama with a young girl as a protagonist trying to fight against all odds to not just make a living for herself but also take care of her ailing sister. While she has been taking the honest routes and working as hard as possible to make ends meet, but still when the hospital bills stack up, things start taking a turn for the ugly. Now it’s only her to do something big which could help her turn the tides. A few glimpses of the stock market push the audience towards thinking that the girl would eventually end up putting her money in the stock market, and slowly make her way up to the big names in the financial market.
On the outside it looks like a simple story, but the way it seems to be presented is creating a curiosity among the audience to know what comes next.
‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ will be released all over in May.