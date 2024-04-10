‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’ Trailer Review: Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Promise Another Hard-Hitting Family Drama

The show, which will air on Sony SAB, promises to be another family drama with a young girl as a protagonist trying to fight against all odds to not just make a living for herself but also take care of her ailing sister. While she has been taking the honest routes and working as hard as possible to make ends meet, but still when the hospital bills stack up, things start taking a turn for the ugly. Now it’s only her to do something big which could help her turn the tides. A few glimpses of the stock market push the audience towards thinking that the girl would eventually end up putting her money in the stock market, and slowly make her way up to the big names in the financial market.