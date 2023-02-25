Babil Khan: To Use Privilege As A Short Cut To Success Is Not Our Way

When Babil Khan made his acting debut with Netflix film 'Qala', people started comparing his acting skills with his late father Irrfan and there were talks about whether he will live up to the expectations of the legacy that his father has left. There were also talks about his privileges in the industry but Babil is clear about how to not let that affect him.

“I am not trying to battle any questions that come with privilege. I have experienced privilege in my life, why must I hide from that truth? Instead I try to stay true to my sense of morality and the values of my upbringing in the use of that privilege,” Babil tells Hindustan Times .

He also says that "to use privilege as a short cut to success is not our way, but to utilise privilege to grow and evolve is essential."

"This notion arises within me from the understanding that life gives you privilege as an opportunity and the way you put that opportunity into effect is the test of your character. For instance, instead of using my privilege to fetch me work, I utilise the privilege of baba’s connections through being around and absorbing from people that are immersed in and masters of the craft; then I apply the knowledge gained from those experiences in my auditions and my work. I don’t think the ethical questions regarding privilege are about whether or not you have privilege but rather about how you use it," says the 24-year-old to the publication.

So what is keeping him busy after 'Qala'?

“I am an explorer and I want to explore. What I desire today is probably different from what I might desire tomorrow so why must I burden myself and limit my experience with something as unreliable as a plan? One thing I know about life is that it hates plans, or at least the plans we make for our selves, perhaps because it has already made a plan for you so it will kick your self-made plan in the face when it wants to,” he says.

Qala is a psychological drama film, written and directed by Anvita Dutt. The film is produced by Karnesh Sharma under Clean Slate Filmz and also stars Tripti Dimri, and Swastika Mukherjee. It was released on Netflix on 1 December 2022.