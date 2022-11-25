Babil Khan Ahead Of ‘Qala’ Release: If I Was Not Irrfan Khan’s Son, Nobody Would Have Cared About My Debut

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut in ‘Qala’. The film is directed by Anvita Dutt, and also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

In a recent interview, the star kid mentioned that he disapproves of terms like ‘debut’ and ‘launch. Babil, son of late actor Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar, also shared his opinion that if he was not Irrfan Khan’s son, nobody would have cared about his debut.

“If I was not Irrfan Khan’s son, nobody would have cared about my debut. I would have been just an actor trying to get into films, auditioning, and maybe getting a part. Getting recognised through your work is so much greater than inheriting recognition. I feel like the words ‘debut’, and ‘launch’, these things always make the individual greater than the story and the film,” Babil said during an interaction with Film Companion.

He further said, “From the get-go, I wanted to honour my mother’s upbringing. When I got the film I was happy that I was playing a supporting character to a female-led film, it was very important to me,” adding, “I don’t feel easy at all and it makes me very uncomfortable. Why would an artist want that? I just don’t know. It’s not me. It kind of hurts me, a little bit.”

‘Qala’ revolves around the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother, and is set against the 1940s in Kolkata. In the film, Babil features as Tripti’s rival. The film, backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, will release on Netflix on December 1.

Irrfan passed away in April, 2020 after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil keeps talking about the late actor on several occasions, and even shares pictures with him on social media.