Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana: I Don't Want To Do Anything Regressive

The actor is currently seen in 'Doctor G', which opened in theaters on Friday with good box-office turnout.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Updated: 16 Oct 2022 9:36 am

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has done films with socially relevant messages for example 'Vicky Donor', 'Article 15', and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' , says that he doesn't want to be part of regressive storylines that is a popular palate now. He called progressive films his USP, which can create an impact on the audience.

Talking about doing only progressive films, Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama, “I think it's just that I don't want to do anything regressive. I know, the popular palate is slightly regressive, but I can't change my mindset like that. So, this is my USP, I'll do films that are progressive, that has a moral.”

“I believe in cinema for change and the more people watch it, like it should be a theatrical because it reaches out to more people. So, eventually, of course, it will come on OTT also, but if it comes in theaters, it'll reach to more people. So, I think that's my only effort,” he further added.

The actor is currently seen in 'Doctor G', which opened in theaters on Friday with good box-office turnout. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also starred Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. It's a coming-of-age comedy-drama where Ayushmann plays the role of a male student in the gynecology department.

Ayushmann will be next seen in 'An Action Hero', alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. He also confirmed 'Dream Girl 2' in which he will be collaborating with Ananya Panday.

Art & Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Doctor G Shefali Shah Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Actor Bollywood OTT Platforms Vicky Donor Ayushmann Khurrana Mumbai
