Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals That He Auditioned For 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed that he had auditioned for a role in popular daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', which was eventually played by Pulkit Samrat.

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals That He Auditioned For 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 6:42 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in director Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek', said in an interview that he auditioned for Ekta Kapoor's superhit television drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, but actor Pulkit Samrat bagged the role instead.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the actor was asked if he ever auditioned for television roles. He replied, "Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually."

Related stories

Tejasswi Prakash To Make Bollywood Debut With Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2', Reports

Ayushmann Khurrana On Tahira Kashyap's Book: Could Be Entertaining For People, But I Don’t Read It

It can be inferred that the show he was referring to was ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ since Samrat played the role of Lakshya Virani on it. Union Minister For Women and Child Development, Smirti Irani headlined the show in her role as Tulsi Virani.

Khurrana, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Andhadhun', disclosed why he dropped out of the show, "Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director 'bro, I am going'. So I could not do that TV show."

Khurrana began his career on Indian national television in 2004, when he won the second season of the youth-oriented reality show 'MTV Roadies'. He went on to work as a VJ and anchor for many shows before landing the main part in Shoojit Sircar's popular film 'Vicky Donor' in 2012.

The actor recently celebrated ten years in the Hindi cinema industry, during which he has starred in films such as 'Badhaai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', and 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Pulkit Samrat Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Smriti Irani Indian Television Show Indian Television Actors Audition Ayushmann Khurrana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj