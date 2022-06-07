Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in director Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek', said in an interview that he auditioned for Ekta Kapoor's superhit television drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, but actor Pulkit Samrat bagged the role instead.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the actor was asked if he ever auditioned for television roles. He replied, "Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually."

It can be inferred that the show he was referring to was ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ since Samrat played the role of Lakshya Virani on it. Union Minister For Women and Child Development, Smirti Irani headlined the show in her role as Tulsi Virani.

Khurrana, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Andhadhun', disclosed why he dropped out of the show, "Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director 'bro, I am going'. So I could not do that TV show."

Khurrana began his career on Indian national television in 2004, when he won the second season of the youth-oriented reality show 'MTV Roadies'. He went on to work as a VJ and anchor for many shows before landing the main part in Shoojit Sircar's popular film 'Vicky Donor' in 2012.

The actor recently celebrated ten years in the Hindi cinema industry, during which he has starred in films such as 'Badhaai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', and 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.