Arjun Rampal On Working In Women-Centric Films

Actor Arjun Rampal has often proven his mettle in strong content-driven and commercial productions with well-crafted characters. The actor will soon be seen co-starring with actress Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad,' in which he plays a villain.

Rampal shares that participating in women-centric films is his way of paying tribute to his mother, who raised him as a single parent. According to a Navbharat Times story, Rampal was cited as saying during the premiere of a song in Jaipur, "My mom raised me as a single parent. Whenever I get an offer for a woman-centric film, I take it up immediately. This is my way of paying homage to my mother. I know how strong she was." Rampal's mother died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Rampal had a special bond with his mother. Earlier on her birthday, the actor posted an emotional message in which he mourned her death and remembered her. On his mother's second death anniversary, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor posted a heartfelt photograph with his mother reliving the joyful moments.

"Happy 70th birthday, Ma. We all miss you from the bottom of our hearts. I'm sure there will be a lot of joy in paradise today. I adore you (sic)," Rampal had written while sharing a picture with her.

On the work front, Rampal has lately appeared in 'London Files.' He will next be seen in 'Dhaakad.' He will also appear in the Indian remake of 'Money Heist,' which has been titled as 'Three Monkeys.'

'Dhaakad' will be released in theatres on May 20.