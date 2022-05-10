Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjun Rampal On Working In Women-Centric Films

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is set to come up with 'Dhaakad' soon, opens up on pursuing women-centric films. He says that this is his way of honouring his mother.

Arjun Rampal On Working In Women-Centric Films
Arjun Rampal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 1:19 pm

Actor Arjun Rampal has often proven his mettle in strong content-driven and commercial productions with well-crafted characters. The actor will soon be seen co-starring with actress Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad,' in which he plays a villain.

Rampal shares that participating in women-centric films is his way of paying tribute to his mother, who raised him as a single parent. According to a Navbharat Times story, Rampal was cited as saying during the premiere of a song in Jaipur, "My mom raised me as a single parent. Whenever I get an offer for a woman-centric film, I take it up immediately. This is my way of paying homage to my mother. I know how strong she was." Rampal's mother died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Rampal had a special bond with his mother. Earlier on her birthday, the actor posted an emotional message in which he mourned her death and remembered her. On his mother's second death anniversary, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor posted a heartfelt photograph with his mother reliving the joyful moments.

Related stories

Arjun Rampal Doesn't Need ‘Piece Of Paper’ To Validate Relationship With Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ Brother Gets Arrested By NCB; Actor Requests To Not Be Dragged In

Actor Arjun Rampal Appears Second Time Before NCB For Interrogation In Mumbai

"Happy 70th birthday, Ma. We all miss you from the bottom of our hearts. I'm sure there will be a lot of joy in paradise today. I adore you (sic)," Rampal had written while sharing a picture with her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

On the work front, Rampal has lately appeared in 'London Files.' He will next be seen in 'Dhaakad.' He will also appear in the Indian remake of 'Money Heist,' which has been titled as 'Three Monkeys.'

'Dhaakad' will be released in theatres on May 20.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arjun Rampal Female-centric Female-centric Films Mothers Demise Death Anniversary Money Heist Three Monkeys Dhaakad Arjun Rampal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action