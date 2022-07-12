Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Arjun Kapoor Says Tara Sutaria And He Share A 'Natural Chemistry'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2', has heaped praises on his co-star Tara Sutaria. He says they both share a natural chemistry and feed off each other's energy.

Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns IMDb

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 1:06 pm

Arjun says: "It's really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2's trailer. I'm glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have a natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other's energy."

He adds: "Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen.

"It feels great that Tara and I have found appreciation and we can't wait to floor you guys when you see us in the film."

Arjun further says: "A film like this allows a pairing to shine through because audiences are constantly playing the guessing game and if they are invested in a pair, the game can be relished even more.

"Tara and I add a lot of spice to the film and I hope our pairing keeps you on your toes through the film."

Arjun also has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Arjun is also in 'Aasman' Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Arjun Kapoor Tara Sutaria Ek Villian 2 Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie Actor/Actress Mohit Suri
