Arjit Taneja Reveals How He'd Like His Ideal Relationship To Be

Actor Arjit Taneja shared how he would like to have someone with qualities of Amruta from ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, as his real-life partner, and stressed the significance of a partner who maintains a positive mindset in adversity and infuses joy and brightness in one's life.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is a love story between two contrasting characters – an optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one’s marriage after finding a suitable partner, Amruta (played by Sriti Jha), and a worldy-wise, Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers.