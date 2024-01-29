January has given us enough theatrical releases, but the year has only just begun, with loads of more entertaining content coming to the big screens. From thrilling and chilling action to comedic adventures, the below-mentioned curated list promises to cater to all kinds of audiences. So, mark your calendars for an entertaining month at the movies.
'Argylle' To 'Madame Web' - 5 Hollywood Movies Coming To Theatres In February 2024
Here's the list of five highly-awaited English movies releasing in theatres near you next month.
'Argylle' - Feb 2
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Starring: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson
The plot revolves around Elly Conway, an author, who finds herself involved in real-spy adventures when the stories in her own books start resembling the actions of a sinister underground group. An undercover agent, Aidan, suddenly comes to her rescue, preventing her from being kidnapped or harmed. Now, Elly, along with her cat, is taken into a hidden world where everything and everyone is not as it seems.
'Madame Web' - Feb 14
Director: S.J. Clarkson
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim
The upcoming film is an attempt to deviate from a typical superhero story. It dives into the life of a mere paramedic, Cassandra Webb. On a random day, she gains the ability to see the future and decides that she can use this power to bring about positive changes. As she deals with her own past secrets, she ends up forming a connection with three young women who have important destinies ahead. However, they can only move forward if they overcome the danger that lies ahead of them in the present.
'Bob Marley: One Love' - Feb 14
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Daniel Melville Jr., Sevana, Hector Lewis, Tosin Cole
The biographical musical drama film chronicles the life of reggae singer- songwriter Bob Marley, covering his ascent to fame until his passing in 1981. The movie honours the legacy the icon left behind, filled with message of love and unity, which continues to inspire generations till date.
'Land of Bad' - Feb 16
Director: William Eubank
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, Milo Ventimiglia
In the Philippines, Reaper, a drone pilot from the USAF, offers air support to a US Army Delta Force team on the ground. Following an unfortunate incident, Kinney, a young JTAC officer working with the Drone team, becomes involved in an extraction mission where the team can only depend upon the remote air support from Reaper. The story will delve into how to get him home.
'Drive-Away Dolls' - Feb 23
Director: Ethan Coen
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, Matt Damon, Joey Slotnick, C. J. Wilson
This comedic adventure revolves around a free-spirited person Jamie, who is lamenting yet another breakup, and her opposite-personality, reserved friend Marian, who is in need of some excitement. Together, the two spontaneously decide to take a road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. However, their plans of a fresh start take an unexpected turn when they encounter a group of bumbling criminals.
Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!