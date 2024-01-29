The upcoming film is an attempt to deviate from a typical superhero story. It dives into the life of a mere paramedic, Cassandra Webb. On a random day, she gains the ability to see the future and decides that she can use this power to bring about positive changes. As she deals with her own past secrets, she ends up forming a connection with three young women who have important destinies ahead. However, they can only move forward if they overcome the danger that lies ahead of them in the present.