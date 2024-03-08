Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is someone who doesn't mince his words. He is opinionated and straightforward. At an event, Anurag made some bold statements about the industry. He said there are two kinds of directors- one group just wants to make hit films and money and then the other directors are opportunists. He also said that independent filmmakers are the 'worst'.
At a event in Kolkata, Anurag was asked about the rise of feminist cinema in recent years, to which he said in Hindi that he believes that every filmmaker should have the right to make every kind of film. He added, “I know most filmmakers personally, even the most problematic ones. The commercial filmmakers, the people behind films like KGF and Salaar, are of two kinds. There are the opportunists, and those who are very honest about only wanting to make money and make hit films.”
Kashyap further said, “But the filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds.'' He continued, ''They’re all posturing. After so many years of trying to put together so many independent filmmakers, I’ve realised that independent filmmakers are the worst. Because all they’re doing is pulling each other down and calling each other names. What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down.”
The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director also said he looks for honesty in a filmmaker. Giving the example of Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini, Anurag said, “We revere him now, but he wasn’t revered in his society. Kurosawa wasn’t popular as in Japan as he was internationally… I haven’t made a hit film in my life''.
On the work front, Anurag Kashyap's last movie was 'Kennedy', starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. It received a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival, 2023.