Kashyap further said, “But the filmmakers who seem to be feminists, socialists, revolutionaries… Let me tell you that 90% of them are frauds.'' He continued, ''They’re all posturing. After so many years of trying to put together so many independent filmmakers, I’ve realised that independent filmmakers are the worst. Because all they’re doing is pulling each other down and calling each other names. What is the difference between the so-called intelligent people and the so-called fools? The fools are united. The ‘intelligent’ people are busy pulling each other down.”