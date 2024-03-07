Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' has received lots of love and appreciation much before its release. Before it was released in India, the film had already gained acclamation internationally. The satire hit the theatres on March 1 and it received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest fan of Kiran Rao's directorial. Anurag penned a lengthy note as he was all praise for the movie. He called it a "sincere, funny, beautiful film".
Kashyap, lauding Kiran wrote, "What a sincere, funny , beautiful film @raodyness has made . She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that , watching such a soulful film , an incredible love story , beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes . I cried like a baby.''
He also heaped praise on the cast and the entire crew. ''The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before , all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann , the production design , the cinematography and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team. Reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity and empathy of people in the india I grew up that now seems gone . And it is as funny and emotional as it is sincere . I can only just go on gushing about it,'' he wrote.
He continued, ''Don't miss this film , it's unforgettable . The music . Aah .. made my day , after watching two back to back brilliant Malayalam films (Manjummel boys and Bramayugam) and feeling why are we not doing it in Hindi cinema and then saw that Kiran actually has gone and done it , like @vidushak did with AIR .''
Towards the end, the 'Manmarziyan' director wrote, ''It has been a great beginning of 2024 for cinema in india for me . Thank you . Unmissable . Absolutely a Nirmal film set in Nirmal Pradesh."
'Laapataa Ladies' is jointly produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan in key roles.