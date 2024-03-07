He also heaped praise on the cast and the entire crew. ''The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before , all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann , the production design , the cinematography and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team. Reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity and empathy of people in the india I grew up that now seems gone . And it is as funny and emotional as it is sincere . I can only just go on gushing about it,'' he wrote.