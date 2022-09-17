Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anupam Kher Thanks PM Narendra Modi For His Leadership On Birthday

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and wished him good health and longevity on his birthday on Saturday.

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 2:46 pm

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and wished him good health and longevity on his birthday on Saturday.

Anupam took to Instagram where he shared a video of the Prime Minister taking oath.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)


He wrote the caption in Hindi: "Honourable Prime Minister Shree @narendramodi ji! A very happy birthday to you. May god bless you with longevity and good health."

"You are dutifully accomplishing everything that you had promised and you will continue to do so in the coming years. Thank you for your leadership. Happy Birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi! #India #BirthdayWishes."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anupam Kher Narendra Modi Good Health Longevity Narendra Modi Birthday Prime Minister Of India Bhartiya Janata Party Hindi Language
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity