Anupam Kher Thanks PM Narendra Modi For His Leadership On Birthday

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and wished him good health and longevity on his birthday on Saturday.



Anupam took to Instagram where he shared a video of the Prime Minister taking oath.



He wrote the caption in Hindi: "Honourable Prime Minister Shree @narendramodi ji! A very happy birthday to you. May god bless you with longevity and good health."



"You are dutifully accomplishing everything that you had promised and you will continue to do so in the coming years. Thank you for your leadership. Happy Birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi! #India #BirthdayWishes."