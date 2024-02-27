Anupam Kher Remembers Pankaj Udhas: 'Now You Will Perform For People In Heaven'

Referring to 'Cchitthi Aayi Hai', he said, "'Ab cchitthi nahi aayegi'. I heard this song from him many times. In those days, I used to meet him a lot. I've been on flights with him twice. It wasn't planned but it so happened that I bumped into him on a flight on my way to America. He was a very tender, sweet, good-hearted and a good person. This should not have happened. You feel alone all the more when your contemporary for the people who you love they leave suddenly like this. Of course, one feels bad at the departure of every member of this fraternity. But some people indeed leave a void. We all will miss him".