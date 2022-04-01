Anupam Kher Recalls How His Father Longed To Go To Kashmir

Actor Anupam Kher’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been doing exceedingly well at the Box Office. The film is about the stories of Kashmiri Pandits and how they were forced to leave the valley in 1990. The actor took to social media to talk about how his father too used to long to go back to Kashmir.

Sharing his last picture with his father, Kher wrote about how his father was a rather simple man and passed away days after this picture was taken. He wrote, “This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t.”

Kher’s character in the film is also called Pushkar Nath Ji and he has often spoken about how this character is dedicated to his father. “We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him,” he added.

In another video posted by the actor, his mother too talks about his uncle’s struggles during the same time. ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to reap gold at the Box Office and has made more than Rs 250 crore at the Box Office. It showcases, in great detail, the gruesome ways Kashmiri Pandits were tormented to leave Kashmir. It refers to the exodus as ‘genocide’ and talks about how these people were not given an option to stay and had to flee overnight. The audience is divided on the matter and while some agree with what is shown in the film, others have blamed it for being inaccurate.

The film also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. It has been made by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.