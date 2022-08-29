Anu Aggarwal On National Sports Day: We Need To Increase The Number Of Facilities Which People Can Use For Pursuing Sports

August 29 is observed as National Sports Day every year. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand who was the star of the hockey team of India, which won several medals worldwide. The day has been celebrated every year and even this year many celebs have taken to social media and spoken up about the benefits of sports in their life. We caught up with ‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal about the same.

Talking about her journey with sports, she says, “Since I remember, even before my teens, I used to draw unwanted attention and that was troublesome. To me playing a sport available at the school was a great getaway. The first sport I started to play was Baseball, I was in class 4. I preferred Basketball where the player would have to jump up, and pit the ball to make a score as opposed to Hockey or Baseball where one bends down to hit the ball to create a goal. So, in class 7 I made the switch to Basketball. Now I do yoga, swimming, meditation and am open to try to play any sport that comes my way.”

National Sports Day commemorates and celebrates such talented individuals. But what can be bettered to get more such talented individuals from all over the country?

“India has oodles of talent there is no doubt and people like Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, and MS Dhoni to name a few have proved it. We need to Increase the number of facilities which people can use for pursuing sports and increase the accessibility and quality of the existing infrastructure. To be a success in anything you need to devote yourself full-heartedly to it. I feel if a person has limitations of time which are needed for practice he should think again before committing to a particular sport,” concludes Aggarwal.