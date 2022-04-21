The teaser for director Vivek Athreya's Telugu comedy-drama 'Ante Sundaraniki,' starring Nani and Nazriya, was released yesterday (April 20). The teaser garnered a positive response from all corners and has already surpassed all other teasers in Nani's career in terms of views.

The teaser has evoked enough laughs amongst fans, who are pleased to see the actor in a lighthearted role after seeing him in serious films for quite some time.

The video received 11 million views in less than 24 hours, making it Nani's most popular teaser to date. The video, which is still trending at the top of YouTube, has received a lot of likes as well (366K+).

Athreya has presented Nani in a distinctive role in 'Ante Sundaraniki,' the actor appears as a Brahim who is in love with a Christian girl played by Nazriya Nazim.

In the teaser, Sundar (Nani) is shown as the sole son in a strict Brahmin household; he is lavished with love and devotion yet is forced to follow the advise of astrologers at all times. Leela (Nazriya Nazim) is from a Christian household, and her father believes he will have the last say in her marriage.

Sundar and Leela are shown falling in love in the teaser, and the news is met with disbelief by both families. Sundar, on the other hand, suggests that the true issue is deeper than religious differences.

The teaser of the movie was released at a grand event at AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad. 'Ante Sundaraniki' is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. VK Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, Harshavarshan and Rahul Ramakrishna are also part of the cast and the film has cinematography by Niketh Bommi, editing by Raviteja Girijala.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is scheduled to release on June 10 in Telugu, and simultaneously as 'Adade Sundara' in Tamil and 'Aha Sundara' in Malayalam.