Actor Ansh Bagri, who will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Baghin’, has opened up on the preparations he underwent for his role of Deva, saying the character is very heavy on emotions and different.

Talking about his character, Ansh, who is known for his work in ‘Love Ka Panga’ said: “I'm playing a character called Deva, and he is always out in the sun and doesn't care about how he looks. During this process, I started tanning myself. This character is very heavy on emotions and very different.”