Annapurna Bhairi Joins ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Cast As ‘Very Old School’ Dadi Girija Devi

Actress Annapurna Bhairi will be seen portraying ‘Dadi’, also known as Girija Devi, in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'.

IANS
Annapurna Bhairi as Girija Devi, in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' Photo: IANS
Actress Annapurna Bhairi will be seen portraying ‘Dadi’, also known as Girija Devi, in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'. The actress describes her character as very old-school and adept in the skill of dominance.

Annapurna, who portrays the mother to the character of Amit and Amrita’s mother-in-law, sheds light on her character, expressing her excitement about playing a role that is completely opposite to her real-life persona.

"My character, Girija Devi, in ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ is someone who has mastered the skill of dominance. She is very old-school when it comes to her lifestyle and wants the entire family to adhere to the rules that she believes in. Amrita herself is scared of her mother-in-law, as she is here to put everyone in their places, and she's on it without any hesitation,” she said.

The actress added: “Whereas in real life, I’m completely different. My nature off-screen is very soft-spoken, and I don't like to dominate."

"This role will be a roller coaster ride for me as well as for the audience. As the plot further progresses in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' to the wedding of Siddharth and Aashi, Dadi will add a much-needed twist and define her presence as she will be attracting a lot of drama. The plot of the upcoming episodes will keep the entertainment game on top."

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

