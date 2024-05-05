Art & Entertainment

Anjali Arora Roped In To Play Sita In 'Shri Ramayan Katha', Says She Will 'Give Her Best' To Do Justice To The Role

Anjali Arora has been roped in to play the role of Sita in 'Shri Ramayan Katha.' In a recent interview, she opened up about the opportunity.

Popular social media influencer, Anjali Arora, has been making waves. The internet personality is a rising star in the industry. She has a dedicated fan base which engages with her posts regularly. Arora has now been roped in to play the role of Goddess Sita in ‘Shri Ramayan Katha.’ The mythological project is being helmed by Abhishek Singh. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her role.

In a conversation with Times Now, Anjali Arora opened up about playing the role of Goddess Sita on ‘Shri Ramayan Katha.’ She mentioned how she has already started preparing to do full justice to the role. She said, “I believe they saw something in me that convinced them I could do justice to the character. I was finalized last month, and since then, I have been watching videos, doing readings, and attending workshops. I will give my best to do justice to the character.”

As soon as the news of her playing Sita hit the news, the internet personality started getting trolled on social media. Talking about the trolls, she said, “I can’t change people’s mindsets. As an actor, I commit to every character I am offered with full conviction. Besides, we can’t stop trolls, as they believe they have the right to criticize us. My social media image has nothing to do with my acting and won’t affect my performance; I aim to prove myself instead of seeking validation from others.”

Arora shot to fame when her video on ‘Kacha Badam’ went viral. She was seen in the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, ‘Lock Upp’ where her friendship with Munawar Faruqui made news. ‘Shri Ramayan Katha’ is being produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela.

