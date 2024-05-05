In a conversation with Times Now, Anjali Arora opened up about playing the role of Goddess Sita on ‘Shri Ramayan Katha.’ She mentioned how she has already started preparing to do full justice to the role. She said, “I believe they saw something in me that convinced them I could do justice to the character. I was finalized last month, and since then, I have been watching videos, doing readings, and attending workshops. I will give my best to do justice to the character.”