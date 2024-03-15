'Anita Bhabi' Vidisha Srivastava's Holi Skincare Secret: Roasted Mustard 'Ubtan'

On how to take care of oneself after Holi and maintain a glowing complexion, Vidisha, who plays Anita in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said: "I have fond memories of Holi, having spent my formative years in Varanasi. The city's early commencement of festivities made it even more special. During a recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath for Mahashivratri, I saw the bustling preparations for Holi that are already in progress."