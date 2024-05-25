Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Lauds 40 Years Of Anupam Kher: 'Privileged To See Your Unmatched Talent'

Anil Kapoor on Saturday congratulated veteran actor Anupam Kher for his 'incredible' 40 years in the industry, calling his journey nothing short of inspiring.

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday congratulated veteran actor Anupam Kher for his 'incredible' 40 years in the industry, calling his journey nothing short of inspiring.

Anil took to X and re-shared Anupam's post, where the latter shared a video of his 40-year acting journey.

Anupam, who made his acting debut in 1984, with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama film 'Saaransh', penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude: "40 YEARS IN CINEMA AND STILL ROCKING: My first film #Saaransh released today on May 25, 1984. My directorial film #TanviTheGreat is my 541st film. God, my producers, directors and my AUDIENCES have been kind and generous to me."

"I have celebrated my successes and failures with equal humility and gratitude! I am still travelling on this path of creative journey with the same sense of wonder as I had 40 Years back," the post read. "Thank #MaheshBhatt Saab and @rajshrifilms for giving me my first opportunity! I don’t believe in looking back so I have not looked back since May 25, 1984. There is so much to do. I am not a #Legend or a #Thespian or a #Veteran YET. I am a newcomer every single day. Years just get added since there is a calendar by default. Thank you for your continuous love, support and blessings," he added.

Re-sharing Anupam's post, Anil wrote: "Dear Anupam, Congratulations on an incredible 40 years in the industry! Your journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From our earliest days together to the heights of your amazing career, I’ve been privileged to witness your unmatched talent, dedication, and heart. @AnupamPKher." "Your passion for your craft and the warmth you bring to everyone around you are truly special. Here’s to celebrating your many achievements, and I'm especially looking forward to your next directorial venture, Tavni the Great! I’m so proud of you, my friend," added Anil.

On the film front, Anupam last featured in 'Kaagaz 2', and 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'. He next has 'The Signature', 'Vijay 69' in the pipeline, Anil was last seen in 'Fighter' and 'Animal'. He will be next seen in the thriller film 'Savi', starring Divya Khossla in the lead.

