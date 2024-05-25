Anil Kapoor Lauds 40 Years Of Anupam Kher: 'Privileged To See Your Unmatched Talent'

"I have celebrated my successes and failures with equal humility and gratitude! I am still travelling on this path of creative journey with the same sense of wonder as I had 40 Years back," the post read. "Thank #MaheshBhatt Saab and @rajshrifilms for giving me my first opportunity! I don’t believe in looking back so I have not looked back since May 25, 1984. There is so much to do. I am not a #Legend or a #Thespian or a #Veteran YET. I am a newcomer every single day. Years just get added since there is a calendar by default. Thank you for your continuous love, support and blessings," he added.