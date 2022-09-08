Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Angelina Jolie's Former Company Sues Brad Pitt For $250 Million

The new lawsuit claims that Pitt launched a campaign to 'seize control' of the French winery that they bought as a couple 'in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 8:57 am

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie's former company has filed a case against ex-husband Brad Pitt for $250 million. The lawsuit is over the couple's French winery that they bought together.

In July, a judge in Los Angeles said that Pitt and his partners must turn over documents to Jolie’s team, making her win the case. The new case comes as a shock after the latter already won the case in July, reports Page Six.

The new lawsuit claims that Pitt launched a campaign to "seize control" of the French winery that they bought as a couple "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and to "ensure… Jolie would never see a dime" of the winery's profit. As per a Page Six report, the court papers were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. It claimed that after Jolie and Pitt bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it each one of them owned 50 percent of it. The document also revealed that “much of Angelina's personal wealth” was tied up in the winery.

The former couple had bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million, and had agreed not to sell their interests in the company. However, Pitt sued Jolie, accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard.

The couple were separated more than five years ago, but their divorce process lasted years, and the custody dispute over their children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox – continues today. Jolie adopted two of their children, Maddox and Zahara, before her relationship with Pitt, who later adopted them both as well. Their other children were born from 2006 to 2008.

