Art & Entertainment

Angela Bassett Opens Up About Not Winning The Oscar Last Year: It Was A Supreme Disappointment

In a recent conversation, Angela Bassett opened up about not winning the Oscar last year. The actor was nominated for her performance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Instagram
Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, Angela Bassett is ruminating about her previous year’s loss. The actor was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ In a recent interview, she opened up about the loss and how she handled it.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in OWN, Angela Bassett recalled how she lost the Oscar last year. Winfrey recalled how she waited with bated breath for Bassett’s win. She said, “We’re all in our pajamas, watching you on Oscar night … 30 years after you were nominated for ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’, but didn’t win. So, I just knew your name was going to be called and then when they didn’t, I was beside myself.”

Replying to Winfrey, Bassett said, “I thought I handled it very well, also. And that was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So, I thought, yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being.”

She continued, “There are going to be these moments of disappointment that they’re going to experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? So, we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party — anyway.”

In January this year, the actor was presented with the honorary award at the 14th Annual Governors Awards. While receiving the award, she said, “Thank you, thank you to the Academy and the Board of Governors for this award. I have considered acting my calling and not just my career. I do this work because I find it meaningful, and I hope in some way that it makes a difference and has an impact. To be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful and I am beyond grateful.”

While Bassett has been nominated for the Oscars twice, she has not won the prestigious award yet.

Tags

Angela Bassett

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement