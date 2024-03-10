Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, Angela Bassett is ruminating about her previous year’s loss. The actor was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ In a recent interview, she opened up about the loss and how she handled it.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in OWN, Angela Bassett recalled how she lost the Oscar last year. Winfrey recalled how she waited with bated breath for Bassett’s win. She said, “We’re all in our pajamas, watching you on Oscar night … 30 years after you were nominated for ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’, but didn’t win. So, I just knew your name was going to be called and then when they didn’t, I was beside myself.”
Replying to Winfrey, Bassett said, “I thought I handled it very well, also. And that was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So, I thought, yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being.”
She continued, “There are going to be these moments of disappointment that they’re going to experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? So, we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party — anyway.”
In January this year, the actor was presented with the honorary award at the 14th Annual Governors Awards. While receiving the award, she said, “Thank you, thank you to the Academy and the Board of Governors for this award. I have considered acting my calling and not just my career. I do this work because I find it meaningful, and I hope in some way that it makes a difference and has an impact. To be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful and I am beyond grateful.”
While Bassett has been nominated for the Oscars twice, she has not won the prestigious award yet.